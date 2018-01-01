HomePod receives FCC approval, appears ready to launch soon

Monday, January 22nd, 2018, 03:03

Apple’s HomePod just snagged FCC approval and is that much closer to launch.

The smart speaker received approval on January 19th, which likely means a launch is imminent. Details on the filing include an image of the bottom of the smart speaker where the FCC label will be located.

Interestingly, many of the FCC documents are dated September 27th, but have just now been released, which suggests that the hardware may not have changed much in the past months.



As of last week, it was rumored that Apple’s suppliers have shipped the first million HomePod units, with expectations for a total of 10-12 million HomePods to be produced this year.

Shipping expectations were for HomePod to ship within 4-6 weeks. It’s hard to know if we might see a launch much sooner, but odds seem good that Apple will make its smart speaker available next month at the latest.

It’s also been noted that the most recent iOS 11.2.5 beta includes regulatory and license documentation, which provides another hint as to a near-term release.

The HomePod, which is priced at $349, faces tough competition, including the $199 Sonos One smart speaker.

