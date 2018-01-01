Rumor: Apple to discontinue first-gen iPhone X upon release of second-gen iPhone X later this year

Tuesday, January 23rd, 2018
The first-gen iPhone X may not hang around once the second generation of the handset is out the door.

This is the word from KGI Securities analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, who has stated that Apple will discontinue the first-generation iPhone X when the second-generation model launches later this year, rather than bump the device down its smartphone lineup for lower than $999, in a research note released today.

Kuo said that Apple keeping the current iPhone X in its smartphone lineup for a reduced price, such as $899, would likely cannibalize sales of the mid-range 6.1-inch iPhone with Face ID and a LCD display that he expects to launch in the second half of 2018 for between $650 and $750 in the United States.


Kuo’s comments on the situation are as follows:

iPhone X would hurt product brand value & lineup of 2H18 new models if it continues to sell at a lower price after 2H18 new models launch: Lowering iPhone X’s price after the 2H18 new models launch would be a negative to product brand value given 3D sensing and OLED display are features of the new high-price model. Additionally, to sell iPhone X at a lower price may have a negative impact on shipments of the new 6.1″ LCD iPhone in 2H18. Thus, we estimate iPhone X will reach end-of-life (EOL) around the middle of 2018.

Should this be accurate, Apple’s smartphone lineup for the end of 2018 could consist of the second-generation 5.8-inch iPhone X, a larger 6.5-inch version dubbed iPhone X Plus, and the mid-range 6.1-inch iPhone.

The rest of the lineup could run as follows:

• iPhone SE: $349
• iPhone 7 and iPhone 7 Plus: $449 and $569

• iPhone 8 and iPhone 8 Plus: $549 and $669

• 6.1-inch iPhone with Face ID: $649 or $749

• 5.8-inch second-generation iPhone X: $999

• 6.5-inch second-generation iPhone X Plus: $1,099

Only time will tell as to what Apple will do with its first-gen iPhone X.

If you have any opinions on this, please let us know in the comments.

