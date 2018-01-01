Apple releases iOS 11.2.5 update, adds HomePod support, security fixes, other changes

Wednesday, January 24th, 2018, 03:08

Apple pm Tuesday released iOS 11.2.5 for its iPhones and iPads. The release “includes support for HomePod and introduces the ability for Siri to read the news (US, UK and Australia only).”

The company also announced earlier in the day that preorders for the HomePod will begin on Friday, January 26th, with shipping on February 9th.



The update, which weighs in as a 178MB over-the-air download and can also be downloaded and installed via iTunes, includes bug fixes, and the security patch notes specify some 13 different security holes plugged.

Security areas include holes in audio, Bluetooth, several kernel issues, some other low-level areas, and three issues in WebKit, the browser engine in iOS.

