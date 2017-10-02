Rumor: Apple to abandon Touch ID in favor of facial recognition for next-gen iPhones

Friday, October 13th, 2017, 05:07

A new KGI Securities investor note has stated that Apple’s Face ID may be the way of the future for upcoming iPhones and could leave Touch ID in the dust.

KGI’s Ming-Chi Kuo, in a recently published note, said that Apple is likely to go all-in on 3D sensing.

The analyst writes that 3D sensing will be a “key selling point” of all new 2018 iPhone models. While Apple currently faces manufacturing difficulties with 3D sensing, Kuo says TrueDepth cameras and Face ID will help Apple “capitalize on its clear lead in 3D sensing design and production for smartphones.”



Kuo has predicted that Apple’s upcoming iPhone from here on out will abandon Touch ID and opt for facial recognition entirely. This move could allow Apple to hold an advantage in sensing technology and create a full-screen design unlike its competitors.

The note also stated that even on the Android side of things, manufacturers will opt towards 3D sensing technology as opposed to in-display or rear-placed fingerprint technology.

It’s unclear at this point as to what sort of iPhone lineup we will see in 2018. Some reports have indicated a new, larger 6.4-inch iPhone joining the lineup, but this remains too far from the present to offer concrete details.

Via 9to5Mac

