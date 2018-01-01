Apple releases Safari 11.0.2 for macOS El Capitan 10.11, macOS Sierra 11.2, looks to address Spectre issue with update

Wednesday, January 10th, 2018, 03:19

As sick as everyone is of hearing about Spectre and Meltdown, Apple has just released an updated version of Safari that could help with the Spectre vulnerability.

On Monday, the company released Safari 11.0.2, the new version of its web browser.

The update, a 75.6 megabyte download, includes security improvements to mitigate the effects of the Spectre issue, which has become a prevalent concern in the security community and affects several years worth of computers and devices.



Safari 11.0.2 can be updated via the App Store and its “Updates” tab and requires macOS El Capitan 10.11.6 or later to install and run.

Stay tuned for additional details as they become available.

