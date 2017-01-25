Uncovered iOS 10.3 beta code hints at floating one-handed keyboard feature in the works for iPad owners

Wednesday, January 25th, 2017, 05:38

This could lead to something interesting.

Developer Steven Troughton-Smith has uncovered chunks of code inside the new iOS 10.3 beta that seems to support a floating one-handed keyboard.

According to Smith, the feature is supported in iPads that are 9.7-inches in size or smaller, meaning the largest 12.9-inch model is left out. Smith explains that the floating keyboard works a lot like picture-in-picture does for video. The keyboard can be moved around on-screen and is essentially the size of the keyboard you’d get on the iPhone.



Right now, it’s unclear as to when the one-handed keyboard feature might become available.

Apple is thought to be bringing this feature to the new iPads this year. It’s thought that iOS 10.3 was intended to coincide with the release of next-gen iPads. It was recently reported, however, that the new iPad hardware might be pushed into the second half of the year.

Still, cool stuff and it’ll be fun to see where this goes.

Via 9to5Mac and Twitter

